Surging Sylvania has room to grow
Despite increased prices for platinum and palladium and the addition of chrome, it seems the company remains undervalued
Shares in Sylvania Platinum, the London-listed mining group, have raced up 85% this year. While that’s not out of line with other platinum group metal (PGM) shares, given the improved pricing for platinum and palladium, there is an argument that the company remains undervalued.
According to Sylvania CEO Jaco Prinsloo, the market is not giving full value to its Thaba joint venture (JV), a 50/50 project that will add chrome to Sylvania’s production base, as well as more PGMs. Chrome prices have flown high in recent years, but the additional value unlock in Sylvania shares is removing technical risk. “If you talk about what the market is pricing in, I think some of Thaba’s benefit will only materialise the moment the production figures are reported,” Prinsloo tells the FM...
