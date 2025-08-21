SIMON BROWN: Things worth remembering

I still remember when I first met Wayne McCurrie. It was in the depths of the global financial crisis, I was working at a retail online stockbroker and I’d been invited to an off-the-record event at which several speakers would elaborate on the situation.
All the speakers were smart and had lots of ideas and theories. Wayne simply reminded us that this was not the first financial crisis and it wouldn’t be the last. He told us we had two jobs: first, to stop our clients from panicking, and second, to remember to buy the selloff so our clients would benefit from the eventual recovery. He was calm and kept it simple. And, of course, he was right.
In the years that followed, he taught me two other things.
The first is that markets remember. His funds were holding Steinhoff when it collapsed in December 2017, and every time I asked about the stock afterwards, he always had the same comment: the market remembers.
What he meant was that whatever happened to Steinhoff, so many investors had been badly hurt by the collapse and would never buy the stock again; they would remember the pain of that loss.
This is true not only of Steinhoff; it applies equally to other companies where wrongdoing is exposed. They might recover, but it will take a very long time for the share price to really improve, because the markets remember the fraud and stay away. That’s why we often see a name change in an effort to bury those memories.
The lesson is simple: timing this sector is extremely difficult
The second lesson was about resources. I used to host Stock Watch on Business Day TV and he was the Wednesday evening regular (along with David Shapiro). Viewers would ask about resource stocks pretty much every show, and the question was always the same: when would commodity prices turn higher and drive up mining stocks?
And his answer was always the same: that he had no idea when commodity prices would turn, but that he knew they would. He’d add that when they did turn, it would be fast and furious.
And, of course, he was right.
The local Resi 10 index is up more than 70% so far this year, excluding dividends — an astounding return. It was down about 7% last year and 14% in 2023.
So two poor years and then fireworks. The lesson is simple: timing this sector is extremely difficult. The strategy has to be that you buy when things look gloomy and then wait.
I started buying the Resi ETF some time in 2023 and added last year. I had no idea about the timing, I just remembered Wayne’s advice that resource stocks would recover and it would be quick.
The hard part is figuring out when to sell, but for now I am a happy holder.
SIMON BROWN: Things worth remembering
What I learnt about markets from Wayne McCurrie
