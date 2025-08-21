Is Glencore digging in for dealmaking?
CEO Gary Nagle is worried that the mining industry is becoming irrelevant in a world of multitrillion-dollar companies
Glencore CEO Gary Nagle speaks like a person in search of a deal. Asked for his view on mergers & acquisitions (M&A) among the big miners, he said he’s in favour. “I believe that as an industry there is huge value to be created by looking at putting various companies or assets together, or at asset level,” he said at the group’s interim results.
The background to his view is a frequently expressed opinion among mining executives that for all its importance as a primary supplier of materials to industry and technology, the mining sector doesn’t attract sufficient generalist fund interest and so remains lowly rated compared to, say, tech shares...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.