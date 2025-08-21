BNPL: Invest now … get paid later
Platforms such as Payflex and PayJustNow are finding a sweet spot in the market with solutions that both merchants and consumers love
Investors are well aware that the retail sector is a competitive bloodbath, with the never-ending fight for market share leading to constant product and order fulfilment innovation. The winner in this battle is, of course, the consumer. And these days, there’s a second layer to this competitive landscape that doesn’t get enough attention from investors: the checkout process.
The rapid consumer adoption of buy now, pay later (BNPL) as a payment method is a reminder that while on-demand and omnichannel shopping might dominate strategy conversations among retailers, it would be foolish to ignore the fintech-powered disruption taking place once the carts (or trolleys) are full. Millennials and Gen Z consumers are areas of relative strength for BNPL and these are the consumer cohorts that will be powering growth into the future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.