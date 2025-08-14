The ruthenium and rhodium revival
Niche industrial demand and new AI applications are contributing to a price spike which is hugely beneficial to the sector
14 August 2025 - 05:00
Surprisingly, the best-performing metal this year is not gold but ruthenium. This is especially relevant for South Africa as it will supply 71% of global primary ruthenium in 2025, according to Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies.
A less prominent member of the platinum group metal (PGM) family, ruthenium is in its seventh consecutive supply deficit this year owing to new demand from AI applications and materials required for data centres...
