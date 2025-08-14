THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: US markets still trump European efforts
Earnings releases indicate the US remains the world’s economic powerhouse
The headlines in the past couple of weeks have been dominated by a new round of earnings releases in the US and European markets. These have been watched closely as they reflect a period in which US President Donald Trump’s interim tariffs took hold.
Though some sectors are finding things particularly tough right now, such as the fast-food industry, the overwhelming impression is that the US is still doing just fine as the world’s economic powerhouse. The technology companies are enjoying outrageous levels of demand for AI-related services, while the banks have been loving the market volatility and how this drives flows. Yes, consumer businesses are dealing with uncertainty around margins and how the tariffs will be passed on to customers. Yes, there have been high-profile scalps, such as Berkshire Hathaway and the impairment of its stake in Kraft Heinz. But, overall, it’s been a surprisingly clean earnings season when you consider the broader economic context...
