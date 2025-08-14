SIMON BROWN: Still a tariffic time in the markets

I am writing this just hours after the 30% Trump tariffs went into effect for South Africa. We’re not alone: about 70 other countries have also been hit at varying rates.
Yet when I look at my price screen, I see markets trading at record highs.
Still, the Nedbank results on August 5 were telling, including a very cautious forward guidance. More than cautious, in fact — it basically said things were going to get worse. Nedbank shares were under pressure on the day and are trading at levels last seen just before and after the April 2 “liberation day” tariff announcement.
After that announcement, markets the world over sold off aggressively. Perhaps most importantly, the US 10-year treasury yield spiked above 4.5% — that’s the reason US President Donald Trump extended the tariff deadline by 90 days.
So what’s happening with markets? Global tariffs are likely to push inflation higher, lead to job losses and make interest rate cuts more uncertain. All of these are bad for equity and bond markets.
Still, for now, markets are at record highs.
Just because things make no sense doesn’t mean I’m changing my strategy
Like most people, I have no real insight into the minds of the world’s traders who are bidding prices higher. But I have learnt over the years how to respond to the market — and the first rule is don’t fight it.
If it wants to go higher, then sit back and enjoy seeing your portfolio go with it. I know many people who have been saying that a crash, or at the very least a strong sell-off, is likely. They can make a good case for this, but it’s not happening right now.
The second rule of markets is that they will eventually reflect the reality of the underlying fundamentals. Yes, markets can get eye-wateringly expensive, but in time they will also get cheap. This happens when prices move lower to get to the fundamentals or when they go sideways as the fundamentals catch up.
So what do we as investors do? The simple answer is: the same as always. When a stock I like offers value and a decent margin of safety, I am happy to buy. As for the expensive shorter-term holdings I have, I am standing close to the door in case I need to exit in a hurry.
But this is how I always respond; just because things make no sense doesn’t mean I’m changing my strategy. The point of a strategy is that it needs to be timeless and able to withstand different market conditions. So when there was a sell-off in April, I was looking for opportunity while my finger was hovering above the sell button on some stocks, just in case.
A final thought. If you own some high-flying stocks, there’s nothing wrong with taking some money off the table with a bit of selling. I rarely do this, though, as I’m thinking long term and whenever I sell something, it just then moves higher!
