Shoprite gets out of Africa
Once upon a time, the continent was seen as a land of opportunity. Now Shoprite, like many other South African retailers have done, is retreating
14 August 2025 - 05:00
One can only wonder what Whitey Basson — the visionary behind Shoprite’s aggressive expansion across Africa — thinks of the group’s systematic withdrawal from several countries on the continent.
Basson played a pivotal role in building Shoprite’s footprint outside South Africa from the 1990s to around 2000, steering ambitious expansion into markets including Zambia, Namibia, Angola, Ghana and Malawi. At its peak, the Shoprite Group operated in 17 African countries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.