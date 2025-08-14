Has Afrimat stepped into cement shoes?
The mining and materials company is having its buoyancy tested since acquiring a heavily troubled Lafarge just over a year ago
A year after its biggest acquisition, Afrimat stands at a crossroads — poised either for transformation or financial strain. The purchase of Lafarge South Africa was pitched as a game-changing step, yet early results tell a harsh story: profits have slumped, debt has surged and dividends have been sharply cut. What was meant to anchor the group’s next growth phase now threatens to weigh it down.
Afrimat, once a model of capital discipline, took its biggest gamble in April 2024 with the R1.02bn acquisition. The Buffett-style logic — buy distressed, integrate well, unlock value — collided with cement’s reality: volatile demand, heavy capital needs and unforgiving cost structures. Rather than a competitive boost, the deal has deepened Afrimat’s exposure to South Africa’s infrastructure weakness and energy instability...
