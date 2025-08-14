CHRISTO DE WIT: How tokenising stocks opens the market to more buyers
The latest argument for crypto’s real-world utility and value is the launch of major US stocks on blockchain technology
The consensus from most experts in traditional finance in the early days of crypto was that they couldn’t see the value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but man, that blockchain technology, that’s where the real potential was.
A decade later, bitcoin is trading above R2m, and the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, is tokenising US bonds on ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin. That same asset manager launched the crypto ETF boom when it introduced its bitcoin ETF last year. The latest argument for crypto’s real-world utility and value is the launch of major US stocks on blockchain technology. So, in the end, the experts were both very wrong and very right. ..
