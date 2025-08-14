BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy AdvTech, sell Barloworld

AdvTech is a JSE-listed private education group with an impressive track record of growth. It offers a full range of education, from primary to secondary and tertiary levels, through major brands such as Crawford, Trinityhouse, Varsity College and Vega, at more than 120 campuses. The group has recently expanded into Africa, with well-timed acquisitions in Kenya, Ethiopia and Botswana, now serving more than 11,500 students in the region. Since the Covid-induced slowdown, earnings growth has averaged 19% a year, driven by increased enrolments (including African expansion), moderate fee increases and strong operational discipline. AdvTech has made significant investments in its physical campuses, including a new one in Sandton, as well as its digital offerings, expanding its distance learning programme and incorporating AI into its educational ecosystem. The share price has recently stabilised after a strong run. At a forward p:e multiple of 13, which translates to a price-to-growth ratio of less than one, we believe this offers good value. The group is set to report half-year earnings in mid-August, which should act as a catalyst for a share price increase.
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sell: Barloworld
Barloworld is a JSE-listed group involved in heavy equipment distribution, logistics and manufacturing. The company is currently subject to a voluntary buyout offer from Newco, a consortium including the Saudi Arabia-based Zahid Group and an entity linked to current CEO Dominic Sewela, at R120 a share (less any dividends paid after the offer opened). This transaction has faced delays, including an investigation by Barloworld regarding US export control violations related to sales to its Russian subsidiary. The proposed buyout has been contentious, with the initial scheme failing to secure sufficient shareholder support, leading to a standby offer with a 90% minimum acceptance rate, which Newco later waived. However, the standby offer still requires Competition Tribunal approval and the finalisation of the report on the US export control violations. While under the buyout offer, Barloworld's core operations have experienced tough trading conditions, with half-year earnings to March 2025 down 20.5% against the previous half-year. Given that the share is trading near the effective offer price of R118.80, which may be paid at a future date, there is limited upside for investors at current share price levels.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy AdvTech, sell Barloworld
Rowan Williams, director of director of Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Buy: AdvTech
AdvTech is a JSE-listed private education group with an impressive track record of growth. It offers a full range of education, from primary to secondary and tertiary levels, through major brands such as Crawford, Trinityhouse, Varsity College and Vega, at more than 120 campuses. The group has recently expanded into Africa, with well-timed acquisitions in Kenya, Ethiopia and Botswana, now serving more than 11,500 students in the region. Since the Covid-induced slowdown, earnings growth has averaged 19% a year, driven by increased enrolments (including African expansion), moderate fee increases and strong operational discipline. AdvTech has made significant investments in its physical campuses, including a new one in Sandton, as well as its digital offerings, expanding its distance learning programme and incorporating AI into its educational ecosystem. The share price has recently stabilised after a strong run. At a forward p:e multiple of 13, which translates to a price-to-growth ratio of less than one, we believe this offers good value. The group is set to report half-year earnings in mid-August, which should act as a catalyst for a share price increase.
Sell: Barloworld
Barloworld is a JSE-listed group involved in heavy equipment distribution, logistics and manufacturing. The company is currently subject to a voluntary buyout offer from Newco, a consortium including the Saudi Arabia-based Zahid Group and an entity linked to current CEO Dominic Sewela, at R120 a share (less any dividends paid after the offer opened). This transaction has faced delays, including an investigation by Barloworld regarding US export control violations related to sales to its Russian subsidiary. The proposed buyout has been contentious, with the initial scheme failing to secure sufficient shareholder support, leading to a standby offer with a 90% minimum acceptance rate, which Newco later waived. However, the standby offer still requires Competition Tribunal approval and the finalisation of the report on the US export control violations. While under the buyout offer, Barloworld's core operations have experienced tough trading conditions, with half-year earnings to March 2025 down 20.5% against the previous half-year. Given that the share is trading near the effective offer price of R118.80, which may be paid at a future date, there is limited upside for investors at current share price levels.
ALSO READ:
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Shoprite, sell Boxer
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Raubex, sell Sasol
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Argent, sell KAP
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.