AB InBev still lacks froth
But broader trends in the beer industry see premiumisation and category expansion replacing volume growth
The share price of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, has fallen by more than 40% since its 2016 acquisition of SABMiller — an ironic outcome for what was, at the time, one of the most ambitious corporate mergers in history.
The deal, worth more than $100bn, was meant to solidify AB InBev’s dominance in the global beer industry. Instead, it saddled the company with a vast debt burden and greater reliance on volatile emerging markets where currency depreciation and inflation have eroded profitability. The company’s net debt-to-ebitda ratio stands at 3.27, still elevated compared to peers and well above its long-term target of 2, despite years of focused deleveraging...
