THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Buffett sings the blues
Everything was going swimmingly for the Oracle of Omaha, until it wasn’t
On May 3 at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting — you know, the “Woodstock for Capitalists” — Warren Buffett announced he would finally be stepping down at the end of this year. Greg Abel will have the biggest capital-allocation shoes in the world to fill, with the market having been told about this broad succession plan for some time.
The famously expensive Berkshire Hathaway A shares (you can buy the B shares as an alternative) traded at more than $809,000 a shot on Friday May 2. By the time the market digested the news of Buffett’s departure, the shares were down 5% by close of play on the Monday. Here we are, three months later, with the shares trading at $711,500, 12% lower than before the announcement...
