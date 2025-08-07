Pepkor cuts ties to Steinhoff legacy
Christo Wiese says oversubscribed placement that yielded R26.6bn for Ibex was a win-win for all involved
07 August 2025 - 05:00
The market might have seemed a little indifferent to fashion retailer Pepkor, whose shares are down about 7% year to date.
But the group’s share placement last week was quickly mopped up as Ibex (formerly Steinhoff International) offloaded nearly its entire stake for R26.6bn. The offering drew overwhelming institutional demand, absorbing the full allocation within minutes...
