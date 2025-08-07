Movers, shakers and market makers
Market movement unaffected by winter woes
The PIC tweaked its portfolio and a Brait director bought big, while other directors cashed in as they cut back on their personal stakes
07 August 2025 - 05:00
There’s been no cooling off on the JSE this winter.
Leading the charge in major shareholder activity, the Public Investment Corp (PIC) has continued to adjust its portfolio with a mix of acquisitions and exits. The state asset manager increased its stake in Sibanye-Stillwater to just more than 20%, a sign that it’s doubling down on the miner despite ongoing cost pressures and global uncertainty around precious metals. A similar move was made in Pan African Resources, where the PIC upped its shareholding to 13.4%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.