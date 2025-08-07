JONATHAN KENNEDY-GOOD: Telkom shows why cash is still king
The once-derided telephone company has outshone Vodacom and MTN over the past year — but don’t assume the sector will continue its soaring trajectory
07 August 2025 - 05:00
Few investors would have picked Blue Label Telecoms and Telkom to comprehensively outperform much larger peers Vodacom and MTN, never mind tech giants Naspers and Prosus, over the past 12 months.
Though Telkom has been our key telecoms sector heavyweight, we certainly did not expect such stellar outperformance, particularly given the sector’s structural pressures and general lack of investor enthusiasm about its prospects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.