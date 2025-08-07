Money & Investing

FAECI: Turnaround traction at (b)last

The outlook for the second half of 2025 is encouraging as, historically, this period is stronger

BL Premium
07 August 2025 - 05:00
by Raymond Steyn

AECI’s name — African Explosives & Chemical Industries — offers a straightforward description of the company’s core business, though the “African” part is now somewhat outdated given that its operations span six continents.

..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.