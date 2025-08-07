BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Shoprite, sell Boxer

Shoprite combines scale, quality and broad relevance in a way no other South African food retailer does. Its store network and product range span all income groups — from value-focused Shoprite and Usave to premium Checkers and Sixty60 — and cover essential categories including food, liquor, pharmaceuticals and pet care. This breadth supports defensive growth, even in a weak macro environment. Recent results reflect strong execution: margins expanded, costs were well contained and more than 260 new stores were opened across formats. Investments in the supply chain, new distribution centres and Sixty60 are also tracking well — positioning the business for future efficiency and reach. While near-term cash conversion has been affected by capex and inventory build, we are at the tail end of a multiyear investment phase. With major infrastructure in place, improved cash metrics can be expected. Operationally, Shoprite continues to deliver volume-led growth and stronger returns. Trading at 16.5 times June 2026 earnings, Shoprite remains a high-quality compounder trading at what we estimate to be a fair price.
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Sell: Boxer
Boxer’s early growth narrative is showing signs of strain. Management has revised IPO targets downwards, including store rollout (now 25 a year, the low end of prior guidance), liquor expansion and revenue growth expectations (now 10%-12% compound annual growth rate, down from about 15%). These adjustments raise concerns around execution — particularly the risk that it will take longer to find attractive store locations. At the same time, trading margins are likely to drift lower as the cost of scaling — including wage inflation, lease escalations and the build-up of standalone corporate functions post-IPO — begins to weigh. Despite this, Boxer trades at 18 times February 2027 earnings, a premium to Shoprite, and sits above our estimate of fair value. The valuation is pricing in flawless delivery — yet recent signals point to the opposite.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Shoprite, sell Boxer
Salome Maruma, co-portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Buy: Shoprite
Shoprite combines scale, quality and broad relevance in a way no other South African food retailer does. Its store network and product range span all income groups — from value-focused Shoprite and Usave to premium Checkers and Sixty60 — and cover essential categories including food, liquor, pharmaceuticals and pet care. This breadth supports defensive growth, even in a weak macro environment. Recent results reflect strong execution: margins expanded, costs were well contained and more than 260 new stores were opened across formats. Investments in the supply chain, new distribution centres and Sixty60 are also tracking well — positioning the business for future efficiency and reach. While near-term cash conversion has been affected by capex and inventory build, we are at the tail end of a multiyear investment phase. With major infrastructure in place, improved cash metrics can be expected. Operationally, Shoprite continues to deliver volume-led growth and stronger returns. Trading at 16.5 times June 2026 earnings, Shoprite remains a high-quality compounder trading at what we estimate to be a fair price.
Sell: Boxer
Boxer’s early growth narrative is showing signs of strain. Management has revised IPO targets downwards, including store rollout (now 25 a year, the low end of prior guidance), liquor expansion and revenue growth expectations (now 10%-12% compound annual growth rate, down from about 15%). These adjustments raise concerns around execution — particularly the risk that it will take longer to find attractive store locations. At the same time, trading margins are likely to drift lower as the cost of scaling — including wage inflation, lease escalations and the build-up of standalone corporate functions post-IPO — begins to weigh. Despite this, Boxer trades at 18 times February 2027 earnings, a premium to Shoprite, and sits above our estimate of fair value. The valuation is pricing in flawless delivery — yet recent signals point to the opposite.
ALSO READ
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Raubex, sell Sasol
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Novo Nordisk, sell Bristol Myers Squibb
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Ninety One, sell Vodacom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.