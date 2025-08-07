Are ex-CEOs hankering after De Beers?
Gareth Penny and Bruce Cleaver are rumoured to be the ‘very credible buyers’ on Anglo’s shortlist of preferred suitors as it mulls the sale of its diamond stalwart
07 August 2025 - 05:00
When Gareth Penny ended his 22-year career at De Beers in 2010, the company was only just emerging from the tumult of the global financial crisis. Amid high indebtedness and poor market demand for diamond jewellery, De Beers had slashed production and reduced staff by a quarter.
There was even talk it should relist — speculation kiboshed by then chair Nicky Oppenheimer, whose family in 2001 had taken the business private in a deal with Anglo. The family had sold its De Beers shares to Anglo for $5.1bn, which lifted the UK miner’s stake to 85%...
