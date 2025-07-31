JUNIOR MINING
Two explorers at funding crossroads
Copper, zinc and PGM projects have faced difficulties raising capital
31 July 2025 - 05:00
Tony Lennox, CEO of Orion Minerals since May, is hoping to deliver on the mineral development firm’s decade-long promise of copper production, starting with a financing plan that will most likely feature upfront metal sales. If he is successful, the first copper concentrate production will be in December 2026.
The company needs R7.59bn to redevelop the entire Prieska copper-zinc mine in South Africa’s Northern Cape. The mine, which operated in the 1970s, is forecast to produce 22,000t of copper and 65,000t of zinc a year based on a feasibility study completed in March...
