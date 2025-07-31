THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Hasbro’s winning hand in the adult gaming boom
As traditional toy sales fall, ‘Magic’s’ growing fan base and high margins make it Hasbro’s most valuable asset
There are many great hobbies out there. For those who enjoy a combination of strategic and creative thinking (like yours truly), Magic: The Gathering (or just Magic, for short) is one of them. This trading card game has an immense global following thanks to its rich gameplay and art. And for $10.5bn-market-cap Hasbro, Magic is the driving force behind Wizards of the Coast, by far the best-performing business in the group.
With the share price up 34% year to date, Hasbro has outperformed many names on the market. It’s smashed toy maker and sector peer Mattel, which is down 2% for the year. And if you look around and consider birth-rate trends, you’ll probably conclude that being invested in a pure-play children’s toy maker (pun shamelessly intended) isn’t the best idea...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.