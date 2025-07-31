Phalaborwa rare earths project could reap big profits
A US deal to reduce its dependence on China could bring great financial rewards for an operation in Phalaborwa
31 July 2025 - 05:00
South Africa is not blessed with large reserves of the world’s minerals du jour, rare earths. So when President Cyril Ramaphosa offered supplies of it to President Donald Trump during that infamous White House meeting in May, geologists must have been scratching their heads.
“That was our project,” says George Bennett, CEO of Rainbow Rare Earths, a UK-listed firm that is planning to extract rare earths from a project in Phalaborwa, Limpopo. According to Bennett, the project was namechecked by The Washington Post. “Someone told the president about the article,” he says...
