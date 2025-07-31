Natco Pharma offers Adcock minorities a timely tonic
Indian group’s in-house R&D, manufacturing and global marketing expertise could prove highly valuable to Adcock
31 July 2025 - 05:00
When Indian drugmaker Natco Pharma made its unexpected R75-a-share bid to pharmaceutical group Adcock Ingram’s minority shareholders, it marked the culmination of years of slow-burn tension around the pharmaceutical group’s listing
status...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.