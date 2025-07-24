the ghost train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Netflix — the one that got away
Streaming economics is a winner-takes-most play, with Netflix emerging as the winner
Netflix, for me, will always be the one that got away. Streaming economics looked dicey for a long time, leading me to incorrectly conclude it would be an industry that destroys shareholder value for years to come. I severely underestimated the extent to which this is a winner-takes-most play, with Netflix emerging as the winner.
In mid-2022, the bearishness around Netflix looked like the correct view. The share price was a victim of the broader market sell-off in tech, dropping all the way down from $690 to $180. As history has taught us, that was an exceptional buying opportunity, as Netflix is trading at more than $1,200 today...
