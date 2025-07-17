THE FINANCE GHOST: Don’t let the JSE top 40 fool you
The shine has faded as South Africa continues to struggle
With half the year behind us, it’s clear the shine has come off the recovery hopes for the South African consumer market. And before you jump out your chair, draped in a South African flag and ready to fight like Dricus by pointing out that the JSE top 40 has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 this year (especially in rand), it’s worth considering what you’ll actually find in a top 40 ETF.
Sure, you would be up nearly 19% year to date in such an ETF, but you can thank a handful of stocks for that performance. Naspers and Prosus (up 34% and 37% respectively) contribute nearly 19% of the index on a combined basis. Their valuations owe everything to China and global e-commerce platforms and nothing to the South African market. Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti (up 65% and 87% respectively) are both among the ETF’s top 10 constituents, benefiting from the gold rally and contributing more than 10% combined. Add British American Tobacco (up 33%) and its defens...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.