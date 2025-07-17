Local is lekker again in the Reits sector
South Africa-focused stocks seem poised for a rerating amid a gloomier international outlook
17 July 2025 - 05:00
Real estate investors are no doubt disappointed by the rather muted 6.1% total return delivered by property stocks in the first half of 2025, especially given last year’s strong rally.
The JSE’s listed property index (Sapy) ended 2024 with a stellar 30% total return, way ahead of the 13% of the all share index (Alsi) and the all bond index’s 17%. It was the second year running that real estate pipped equities and bonds. But a hat-trick appears unlikely, given the comfortable lead built by general equities year to date...
