CHRISTO DE WIT: Will the JSE follow the global trend and list a bitcoin ETF?
Demand is surging, but local regulatory caution may delay crypto exchange traded products
Could we see a crypto ETF on the JSE any time soon? It seems like it could be a while. Canada launched the first ETF in 1990, tracking the performance of the 35 largest stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while it took the JSE a decade to introduce the Satrix Top 40.
The JSE maintains a cautious approach, having rejected applications for crypto ETFs from some South African asset managers. These rejections have been based on regulatory grey areas — particularly around the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act, which governs pooled investment funds in South Africa, and regulation 28, which sets limits on how pension funds can invest. ..
