Movers, shakers and market makers
Pick n Pay signals faith in future
Amid the usual bustle of trimming, offloading and acquiring of shares, a move by Pick n Pay could show confidence in its turnaround
10 July 2025 - 05:00
The past fortnight’s JSE insider trades show the usual mix of tax-driven sales and selective buying, offering a few hints about where confidence resides.
Several directors and prescribed officers sold shares in late June and early July, much of it predictable around corporate share plan vestings...
