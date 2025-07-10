Greencoat brings Emerald energy to JSE
Local investment community gains access to a huge European energy transition opportunity
10 July 2025 - 05:00
When Greencoat Renewables beat the AltX drum a month ago, it was not just adding another ticker to the board. The Dublin-based renewable energy investor declared South Africa a key market for the next phase of its growth, and gave local investors their first direct shot at Europe’s renewable energy boom.
Since then, Greencoat has wasted little time engaging in the institutional market, positioning its high-yield, euro-denominated dividends as the antidote to local market volatility and a bridge to one of the fastest-growing global sectors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.