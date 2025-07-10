Dis-Chem expects new discovery points from insurance products
The retailer is expanding its offerings to include insurance and medical cover. Is it savvy diversification — or a strategic response to flagging sales?
Is health-care retailer Dis-Chem planning to disrupt South Africa’s medical cover and insurance market, dominated by financial services powerhouses like Discovery?
Recent financial results show that the largest pharmacy retail chain in South Africa by market share is fast evolving into an integrated health-care provider. The big question, though, is whether Dis-Chem’s push into specialised insurance and medical cover is a savvy and lucrative diversification off a sprawling retail base — or a strategic response to flagging sales in the front shop in categories such as personal care, health care and baby care...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.