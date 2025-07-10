GOLD
Bullion: bulls vs bears
On the one hand, global geopolitical tensions continue to drive demand for safe-haven assets. On the other, nothing ever goes up in a straight line
Gold was the best-performing asset class in 2024 and has continued its strong run in 2025. It recently surpassed the S&P 500’s performance since the start of the millennium. Given such a performance, it would be worthwhile to examine the bull and bear cases for gold.
The bull case is as follows. First, global geopolitical tensions continue to drive demand for gold as a safe-haven asset for investors seeking to hedge risk in their portfolios. Gold tends to have a low to negative correlation with equities and a low but still positive correlation with fixed income. While not a model diversifier, there is sufficient empirical evidence to support a strategic allocation to gold as part of a broadly diversified portfolio to dampen down overall risk and volatility...
