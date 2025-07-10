Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Ninety One, sell Vodacom

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager at OysterCatcher Investments, on what the smart money is doing

10 July 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager at OysterCatcher Investments

BUY: Ninety One

Ninety One is a global asset management business that is poised to benefit from growing assets under management and improving market returns. The business is well placed to take advantage of a reallocation of capital away from US assets to other regions. It has offices in 16 countries and a well-established distribution footprint. Ninety One manages both equity and fixed income portfolios, providing a more stable fee base, and 32.6% of the company is employee-owned, helping to align interests with shareholders. This is a great capital-light business that is growing and now pays a 7% forward dividend yield in pounds.

Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

SELL: Vodacom

Telecoms businesses are asset-heavy and require continual capital investment in their infrastructure. This, combined with competitive pressure on pricing, means it is difficult to grow earnings meaningfully over the medium term. The Vodacom share price has rallied 35% on the JSE this year, benefiting from inflows into emerging market equities on the back of a weaker dollar, coupled with a more stable Egyptian pound in the African operations. While telecoms companies such as Vodacom and rival MTN remain investor staples on the JSE, better returns can be found in other South African-listed equities.

ALSO READ

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy TSMC, sell Diageo

David Shapiro, chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Securities, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidvest, sell Discovery

Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth & Investments, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidcorp, sell Aspen

William Meyer, founder of Fenestra Asset Management, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Ninety One, sell Vodacom
Money & Investing
2.
Could Spur be part of a Buffett meal?
Money & Investing
3.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Fast food is getting fried by ...
Money & Investing
4.
SIMON BROWN: The importance of central bank ...
Money & Investing
5.
Battle hots up over big hike in verification fee
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.