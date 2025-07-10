Battle hots up over big hike in verification fee
Capitec backs the home affairs argument that the fee is a matter of increased security. TymeBank argues it will lead to financial exclusion
10 July 2025 - 05:00
An intriguing struggle is developing between the department of home affairs, headed by the DA’s Leon Schreiber, and Capitec in the one corner, and business tycoon Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank in the other.
Schreiber says that for more than a decade, banks and financial service providers have paid only 15c for real-time verifications against the national population register (NPR). He says this is below market-related rates charged by the private sector for comparable services and far below the cost to the state of providing the online verification service...
