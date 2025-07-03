More MAS action drags value to the fore
The future of the R17bn Eastern Europe mall owner remains uncertain as shareholders contemplate Prime Kapital’s latest proposal to sell all its assets
03 July 2025 - 05:00
The battle for control of Eastern Europe mall owner MAS PLC has taken a fresh turn, with Prime Kapital subsidiary PK Investments (PKI) amending its buyout proposal for the third time in less than six weeks.
In short, PKI, which already owns close to 35% (directly and indirectly) in MAS, has ditched its plans to gain control of the company. However, it still wants the company’s assets to be sold and the proceeds returned to shareholders. MAS shareholders will vote on PKI’s latest proposal at an extraordinary general meeting convened for July 11...
