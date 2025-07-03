Mainly the best of times for Capital Appreciation
It’s a tale of two divisions, with the fintech operation outshining its poor software cousin by the length of a Dickensian tome
03 July 2025 - 05:00
Capital Appreciation, the smart payments specialist that started out as a special purpose acquisition company, recently released full-year results for the end of March 2025 that again presented two distinct narratives.
One might even liken Capital Appreciation’s performance to Charles Dickens’s classic novel A Tale of Two Cities — being a tale of two divisions in the group’s case. The payments division was once again the standout performer, with the software division continuing to underwhelm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.