Could Spur be part of a Buffett meal?
Restaurant group ticks many of the boxes that might interest respected investor
03 July 2025 - 05:00
When Spur Corp CFO Cristina Teixeira returned from the Berkshire Hathaway AGM in Omaha she couldn’t help but reflect on Warren Buffett’s enduring vitality and wonder about his secret to a long life.
In his 90s, Buffett sat on the stage answering questions with ease, sipping Cherry Coke and snacking on fudge. He is known to be loyal to his daily McDonald’s order. One wonders: if he’d discovered Spur burgers, would they have become part of his routine?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.