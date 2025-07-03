Coronation: Time to take the crown?
Consistent investment performance has earned Coronation its place as a top South African fund manager
03 July 2025 - 05:00
Coronation Fund Managers and Ninety One are the two choices for punters looking to invest in the independent fund management sector. But they have very different profiles. Ninety One now sources almost two-thirds of its assets from global clients. Its CEO, Hendrik du Toit, and CFO, Kim McFarland, both live in the UK.
In contrast, Coronation still has 90% of its staff in Cape Town, and less than 10% of its assets under management are run on behalf of global clients...
