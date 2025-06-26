Wait for Metair’s turnaround to pick up more speed
AutoZone’s recovery is promising, but the road ahead remains uncertain
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution proposed that species change over time and that all species share a common ancestor. Evolution means change and not all change survives in the new habitat.
This can be an apt analogy for industrial counter Metair Investments. Founded in 1948, the company moved into automotive component manufacture for a major vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in 1964. It expanded over time and in 2012 moved into the battery energy sector through the acquisition of Rombat...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.