Stor-Age’s niche still stores up value
The company offers investors access to a property asset class that they cannot find elsewhere on the JSE in a pure-play form
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Stor-Age Property Reit recently announced its 10th set of annual results since listing on the JSE in 2015.
The company, perhaps reassuringly, continues to focus on its core competence of being a specialist or alternative real estate investment trust (Reit) focused solely on the self-storage property asset class...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.