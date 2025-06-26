Stellantis hopes new driver Filosa can steer it to profits
With experience from plant level to executive suite, hands-on group CEO has also given stumbling car-builder success in Latin America
Resign in May and go away — that was the reality for Carlos Tavares, the extremely highly paid automotive executive who served as CEO of vehicle manufacturer Stellantis from 2021 until June this year. With the announcement in May of a change in CEO and the decision to appoint Antonio Filosa to the top job, Stellantis finally took a major step towards changing the trajectory of the business.
It wasn’t a moment too soon, with a 9% drop in shipments (measured as number of units) in the first quarter and a 14% decline in revenue (in euros). Even before all the tariff uncertainty in the industry and the wave of competition from China, Stellantis was a weak player. When things get tough, the weak die first...
