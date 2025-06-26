Movers, shakers and market makers
Reading between the trades
A week of strategic buying and selling hints at confidence, caution — and consolidation
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Not all market signals come in headlines. This week’s director dealings and shareholder shifts offer a telling glimpse into boardroom sentiment and strategic intent across the JSE.
Insider buying dominated the week, typically seen as a vote of confidence in a company’s growth. At AVI, CEO Simon Crutchley acquired 29,417 ordinary shares for more than R2.6m, while fellow director Michael Koursaris followed with a R2.63m purchase of 30,000 shares...
