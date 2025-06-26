Glint of hope for diamond miners?
Record-low production and a lack of new supply may finally be moving the needle. But is it too late for Petra?
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Prices for high-value diamonds have increased 10% this year, a promising development for miners of the precious stones who have been under the cosh since at least 2022 amid poor trading conditions.
Australia’s Lucapa Diamond Co went into administration in May, while the like-sounding Lucara Diamond Corp, listed in Toronto, drew on emergency financing facilities to remain liquid. Closer to home, Astoria Investments wrote down the value of its marine diamond operations to zero and is unlikely to follow its rights in 13.9%-owned Trans Hex, which is in need of new equity...
