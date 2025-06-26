BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidvest, sell Discovery

Bidvest is one of the most diversified industrial companies in South Africa. This well-run business has a solid track record with a committed and highly regarded management team. The group is not asset intensive and is mostly services driven, with a strong track record of efficient capital allocation. The balance sheet remains robust, and cash generation is strong.
We particularly like the business as a high-quality long-term South Africa Inc pick. Bidvest is trading on a forward earnings multiple of 11.2, well below its average levels historically. The financial year to June 30 is expected to show low growth (because of a soft first-half performance), but the outlook looks promising. Growth tailwinds include an improved macroeconomic outlook, with structural improvements complemented by cyclical support from lower interest rates and lower inflation. We see upward risk to current forecasts, particularly in its consumer businesses, services offering and automotive business.
Technically, Bidvest is consolidating around its 200-week moving average of R239. A break above its 200-day moving average of R261 will entrench recent upward momentum. This will also be our first target level, with a second level at R290.
Discovery’s share price has almost doubled over the past year and has pushed sharply higher after a pullback in April. It has comfortably outperformed its peers over this period as well. The recent rally was triggered by better than expected half-year results and an upgrade in management’s operating profit guidance for the year to end-June. Growth is expected to be strong this year, but a moderation is expected thereafter. Some questions also still linger about disclosure and it is difficult to have confidence on a “normalised” view because of the various moving parts.
Fundamentally, the valuation now looks stretched — the stock is trading on a 24% premium to its embedded value disclosed at the half-year mark. Technically, the recent uptrend seems too steep and the stock is close to overbought levels. While it’s not necessarily viewed as a leading indicator, we note that there has been some insider selling more recently.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidvest, sell Discovery
Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth & Investments, on what the smart money is doing
Buy: Bidvest
Sell: Discovery
We will reconsider our stance at R190-R200.
