Premier broker XM takes ‘Best Trading Conditions in Africa’ title

Premier broker XM recently bagged the 'Best Trading Conditions in Africa' title at the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) Awards, held at the 2025 Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS) in Cape Town.

Celebrating innovation and outstanding achievements in finance, this distinguished event serves as a platform for the industry to recognise those driving progress and setting new standards in trading.

This award underscores XM’s ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional trading environment across the African region. It highlights the company’s growing influence in one of the world’s most dynamic markets and reinforces its reputation as a trusted leader in global trading.

XM at a glance

XM is an award-winning, fully regulated broker, chosen by over 15-million traders in 190 countries. With an advanced trading app, access to more than 1,400 instruments, and over 10.3-billion trades executed, they consistently strive to put customer satisfaction first. These achievements highlight XM’s efforts to create a seamless and reliable trading experience for all clients.

This year also marks the company’s 15th anniversary — a major milestone that comes with a fresh brand identity and a renewed focus on innovation. To celebrate, it’s launching a series of exciting campaigns, promotions, and competitions throughout the year. Traders can stay informed and get involved by following XM’s official channels on social media or visiting the XM website.

Setting the standard for trading in Africa

XM’s success in Africa is built on a strong understanding of local markets and a genuine focus on trader education.

Through local support and hands-on training initiatives, the company equips traders with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate global markets with confidence. This approach not only empowers individual traders but also helps foster long-term growth and development within the region’s financial landscape.

XM remains dedicated to uplifting traders both in Africa and worldwide by staying true to their ethos of being big enough to lead, fair in its practices, and human in its approach. It’s these principles that have made it a worthy recipient of the Best Trading Conditions in Africa award.

Trade gold with confidence, trade with XM. Visit xmza.com to learn more.

This article was sponsored by XM.

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by SA’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority as a financial service provider (FSP number 49976).

Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM’s EU-based entity. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, visit the XM website.

XM’s services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply.