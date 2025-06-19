U-turn on Nutun as silent admirers appear
36One is among those who are taking a clear-eyed view of the former Transaction Capital — and acting accordingly
19 June 2025 - 05:00
In a market where valuation discipline often plays second fiddle to momentum plays and narrative froth, financial services specialist Nutun (formerly Transaction Capital) remains a mispriced orphan — cast adrift by its parent, scorned by the street, and quietly acquired by those who know better.
One quiet admirer is 36One Asset Management, whose rising stake in the company signals more than just optimism. It suggests conviction...
