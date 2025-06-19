Two fashion retailers … two different styles
It’s been the best of times for both TFG and Mr Price, with sales buoyed by GNU optimism, among other things
19 June 2025 - 05:00
Two of South Africa’s largest and most acquisitive apparel retailers, TFG and Mr Price Group, remain on the hunt for opportunities — but with different approaches. TFG is targeting scale, while Mr Price is focusing on smaller, tactical bolt-ons.
Both recently reported solid full-year results after enduring soft first halves. Marked second-half improvements were driven by such economic tailwinds as payouts from the two-pot retirement system and positive sentiment about the GNU. ..
