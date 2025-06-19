THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Temu and Shein raise risk for local retailers
South Africa is likely to be targeted for greater consumption by China’s budget-friendly online marketplaces
Temu and Shein have become part of South African culture. Not only are our social media feeds packed with their ads, many of us have bought products from them or know people who have. Aside from the crazy stories about utter rubbish arriving in a box (and we’ve all heard at least one of those tales), some of their products offer compelling alternatives to what you can buy in South Africa.
This has added a significant layer of competition to the South African retail market, affecting especially the value-focused retailers. In a country where consumers are permanently under pressure, quality and sustainability tend to be bigger priorities for higher-income shoppers, while affordability is the top priority for everyone else...
