CHRISTO DE WIT: DeFiant crypto applications

Financial rule writers could never have imagined self-executing software code displacing traditional financial players

19 June 2025 - 05:00
by Christo de Wit

Traditional companies have founders, employees and service providers managing daily operations. Decentralised companies  only have founders. Instead, programmable smart contracts on blockchains handle everything humans do in centralised companies: clearing transactions, checking orders, managing any definable parameter against set criteria.

This fundamentally differs from our current financial system, which relies on CEOs, executive boards, employees, and often public shareholders to run businesses. ..

