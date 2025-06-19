Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Bidcorp, sell Aspen

William Meyer, founder of Fenestra Asset Management, on what the smart money is doing

19 June 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Bidcorp warehouse. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Bidcorp warehouse. Picture: SUPPLIED

Buy: Bidcorp

Bidcorp is a diversified food service group that operates in developed and developing economies on five continents. The businesses operate in South Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

The company is entrepreneurial and operates on a decentralised model, management has enviable depth and experience, and the culture positions the company well for sustained growth.

Bidcorp is a steady grower and a reliable dividend payer.

It is growing at 5% a year in real terms. Management can be commended for sticking to a tried-and-tested formula which delivers organic and acquisitive growth. Bidcorp is constantly making bolt-on acquisitions — eight were concluded during the last reporting period. A purchase in Portugal will increase business there by 40%, and an upgrade to the Rome facility is beginning to bear fruit. Investment in new distribution capacity also continues.

The share is a great currency hedge and should be a cornerstone of any portfolio.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Sell: Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen is a global pharmaceutical company with more than 9,000 employees at 63 offices in over 46 countries.

It markets and manufactures post-patent branded medicines and domestic brands covering both hospital and consumer markets through key business segments.

Manufacturing capabilities cover a range of product types including steriles, oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, biologicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company is subject to headwinds from Chinese volume-based procurement reductions and has to integrate various regional transactions.

It is essentially a commodity business subject to horrible government interventions and price controls.

Over the past five years the share has lost 14% and the company has been a perennial underperformer. It should be sold.

ALSO READ:

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy CATL, sell Tesla

Simon Brown of Just One Lap on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Sygnia, sell Famous Brands

Mark Tobin, founder of Coffee Microcaps, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Curro, sell Mr Price

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager at OysterCatcher Investments, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PGM miners delight in new platinum dynamic
Money & Investing
2.
Thungela is building up a head of steam
Money & Investing
3.
Santova sets course for steady progress
Money & Investing
4.
U-turn on Nutun as silent admirers appear
Money & Investing
5.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Temu and Shein raise risk for ...
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.