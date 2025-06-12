Seeking critical mass in Romania
As property stocks step up M&A action, Hyprop is girding for a bidding war in which the prize is R14.6bn Eastern Europe-focused mall owner MAS
12 June 2025 - 05:00
There’s been a flurry of dealmaking in the JSE’s real estate sector in recent weeks as property stocks emerge from a prolonged downturn with shored-up balance sheets and renewed appetite for corporate action.
The market will keep a particularly close watch on what could turn out to be a battle royale for control of Eastern Europe mall owner MAS PLC. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.